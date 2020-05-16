Jack GILLESPIE

  • "Rest in peach will always remember your great work at Bowls..."
    - Andrew Bramham
  • "We have fond memories of Jack at the bowling green and he..."
    - Darren Redway
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033430919
On the May 11, 2020, at Cashmere View Hospital; in his 93rd year. Loved husband of the late Shirley. Much loved Dad of David (deceased), Peter, and Diane. Father-in-law of Vicki and friend of Jill. Loved Pop of Mark, Dean and Cherie, Katie, Simon, Matt and Tom. Poppa Jack of Phoebe. Many thanks to the staff of Summer Wing, Brookhaven, who looked after Dad so well the past seven months and Cashmere View Hospital who made the last few days easier for him and us. Messages to the Gillespie family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A private funeral has been held.

Published in The Press on May 16, 2020
