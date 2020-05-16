GILLESPIE,
Jack Douglas: QSM
On the May 11, 2020, at Cashmere View Hospital; in his 93rd year. Loved husband of the late Shirley. Much loved Dad of David (deceased), Peter, and Diane. Father-in-law of Vicki and friend of Jill. Loved Pop of Mark, Dean and Cherie, Katie, Simon, Matt and Tom. Poppa Jack of Phoebe. Many thanks to the staff of Summer Wing, Brookhaven, who looked after Dad so well the past seven months and Cashmere View Hospital who made the last few days easier for him and us. Messages to the Gillespie family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A private funeral has been held.
Published in The Press on May 16, 2020