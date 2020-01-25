WOOD, Ivy Jessie:
On January 21, 2020, passed peacefully at Bloomfield Court, Woodend, aged 97 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Cyril, loved mother and mother-in-law of Beverly and Bob, Paulette and Allan, Faye and Bryan, Dawn, Owen and Sue, Neville and Chris, Keith and Gill, Malcolm and Denyce, and Wayne and Luke. Loved grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother to her grandchildren. A special thank you to the staff at Bloomfield for their wonderful care of Ivy. Messages may be sent to the Wood Family, c/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. In accordance with Ivy's wishes, a private family gathering has been held.
Published in The Press on Jan. 25, 2020