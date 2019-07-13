STOKES,
Ivy Bertha (formerly Dyer):
Passed peacefully on Friday, July 12, 2019, in her 96th year. Much loved wife of the late Cecil Dyer, and the late Ron Stokes. Loved mother and mother-in-law of the late Tony and Lyn, Peter and Pam, Dawn and Jim Williams, Mike and Linda, John and Judith, Sharon and Peter Pitcaithly, Colleen and Andrew Teague. Much loved Nana of all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Messages to the Stokes Family, C/- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444. In lieu of flowers donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Ivy will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Tuesday, July 16, at 12.00 noon.
Published in The Press from July 13 to July 15, 2019