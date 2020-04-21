GAFFIKIN, Ivana:
On Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, after a courageous battle Ivana passed away surrounded by her loving family from here and afar. Loved wife of Bruce, dearly beloved mother of Thomas, James, Emily and Matthew, mother-in-law of Chanel and Sabre, and adored grandmother of Billie, Averie, Jamie, Benson, Flynn and Elise. Messages can be sent to the family at [email protected] or to PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A memorial service will be held at a later date and will be advised in the Press and on Facebook.
Published in The Press from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020