GAFFIKIN, Ivana:
On Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, after a courageous battle, Ivana passed away, surrounded by her loving family from here and afar. Loved wife of Bruce, dearly beloved mother of Thomas, James, Emily and Matthew, mother-in-law of Chanel, Sabre and Kiri, and adored grandmother of Billie, Averie, Jamie, Benson, Flynn and Elise. Messages can be sent to the family at [email protected] or to PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A service for Ivana will be held in the Centennial Chapel at St. Andrew's College, Normans Road, on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 3.00pm.

Published in The Press on July 18, 2020
