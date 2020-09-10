WOOD, Ivan Eric:
The Wood family in Auckland would like to notify family and friends of the passing of Ivan Eric Wood a.k.a. Leadfoot Lofty, son of Eric and Agnes Wood and brother to Daphne, loved husband and soulmate to his only life long partner and friend Anna, loved by his children Bryce, Russell, Debbie, Lisa and their partners. Most wonderful pop to nine grandchildren and their partners, most loving, fun and cheeky great-grandpop to ten. He passed with his family by his side at his family home.
