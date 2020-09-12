TAYLOR, Ivan Ralston:
Passed away peacefully in his 93rd year on September 9, 2020, at Radius Millstream, Ashburton. Dearly loved husband of Sylvia (deceased), and treasured father and father-in-law of Janet and Ed, David and Lynda, Richard and Toni, and Michael, loving and deeply loved grandfather and great-grandfather of Lisa and Carl, Adam and Latesha, Kimberley and Liam, Jordan and Sarah, Tom, Sophie and Sam, Ruby, Jeremy, Jonty and Necho, Indi, Mia and Harleigh, Bella and Kobe, and Axel. At rest with his beloved Sylv, Ivan will be deeply missed by his large extended family. Special thanks to the wonderful staff of Radius Millstream, Ashburton, for their love and care of Ivan. Messages to The Family of the late Ivan Taylor, c/- P O Box 472, Ashburton 7740. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held to celebrate Ivan's life on Monday, September 14, 2020.
Published in The Press on Sept. 12, 2020