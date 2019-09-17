

MUCKLE, Ivan Winston:



September 17, 2018





Softly the leaves of memory fall,

Gently we gather and treasure them all.

Unseen, unheard, you are always near,

So missed, so loved so very dear.

No longer in our lives to share,

But in our hearts you are always there.

You gave us many things in life,

Gifts both great and small,

But most of all you gave us love,

The greatest gift of all.

We hold you close within our hearts

And there you will remain.

To walk with us throughout our lives,

Until we meet again.

Sandra, Craig, Angela, Grace and Lachie.



