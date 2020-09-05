LANE, Ivan Arthur John:
On Wednesday, September 2, 2020, aged 86, passed away peacefully at Charles Upham Retirement Village, Rangiora. Dearly loved husband of Daphne, Dad of Karen, Richard and Michelle, and grandad to all his grandchildren. A special thanks to the wonderful staff at Charles Upham for the care you gave Ivan. Messages may be addressed to the Lane family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A "send off" for Ivan will be held at the Harewood Crematorium, Wilkinsons Rd, Christchurch, on Tuesday, September 8, at 11.30am.
Published in The Press on Sept. 5, 2020