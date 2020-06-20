Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ivan JORDAN. View Sign Death Notice



(816986, Spr, RNZE) Passed away at Christchurch Hospital peacefully surrounded by his family, on June 15, 2020, proudly in his 90th year. Beloved husband of Zeana for 62 years, and a loved father and father-in-law of Sandra and Neal Barber (Australia), and Michelle and John Patterson. Adored Poppa, and Grandad of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dearly loved brother of Betty (deceased), and Shirley, and brother-in-law of Richard and Wendy Thomas. A Special thanks for the wonderful care of Ivan by the staff of Nurse Maude, Burwood Hospital Ward DG, and Christchurch Hospital Wards 23 and 24. Messages for the Jordan Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. At Ivan's request a Private Family Service has taken place.









