HALL, Ivan Trevor:
Passed away peacefully on June 16, 2020, surrounded by his family. Much loved father, grandad, fiancé, uncle, brother, mate and all round very special man. In lieu of flowers donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made online via bit.ly/ithall1606 A special thanks to the amazing staff at Nurse Maude Hospice for their untiring support to Dad and our family in his last days. Messages for the family of Ivan Hall may be sent to 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. The Celebration of Ivan's life will be held in our John Rhind Chapel, 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch, on Monday, June 22, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on June 20, 2020