Ivan HALL

Guest Book
  • "Our sincere condolences to Corey & Family x"
    - Lyndon & Annmarie Bradford
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 22, 2020
1:00 p.m.
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice

HALL, Ivan Trevor:
Passed away peacefully on June 16, 2020, surrounded by his family. Much loved father, grandad, fiancé, uncle, brother, mate and all round very special man. In lieu of flowers donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made online via bit.ly/ithall1606 A special thanks to the amazing staff at Nurse Maude Hospice for their untiring support to Dad and our family in his last days. Messages for the family of Ivan Hall may be sent to 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. The Celebration of Ivan's life will be held in our John Rhind Chapel, 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch, on Monday, June 22, at 1.00pm.

logo
Published in The Press on June 20, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.