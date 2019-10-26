DICK, Ivan William:
Peacefully at Rosebank Hospital, Ashburton, on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, aged 69 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Marg, loved father of Wendy, and Tony, loved stepfather of Jody, and a much loved Grandad and great-Grandad. Messages to the Dick family, C/- PO Box 6035, Ashburton 7742. A Memorial Service to Celebrate Ivan's life will be held at Feeney's Lounge at the Devon Tavern, Victoria Street, Ashburton, on Saturday, November 2, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Oct. 26, 2019