CRAW, Ivan Robert:
2 Oct 1934 - 18 May 2020
Passed away peacefully after a short illness at Christchurch Hospital, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband for 58 years of Allison, much loved and respected Dad of Nicola and Rick Curtis, Rob and Anna, Helen and Grant Ingham, Andrew and Joanna. Ivan was an adored and proud Grandad of Michael and Rebecca, Tom, George, Emily, David, Alice, Ana, Henry, Max and Maggie, and Great-Grandad of Sofia. Cherished brother of Alison and David Whitelaw, and the late Keith, Harley, Rex, and Dorothy. Respected brother-in-law of Jenni and Kim Prisk. He was also a highly regarded Uncle. Ivan was a loyal, valued and hard-working member of the Banks Peninsula community. Dad will leave an enormous gap in our hearts, our homes and our community. We are extremely proud of what Dad achieved and the life he led. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Ivan Craw, c/-PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Akaroa Health Hub, 2 Aylmers Valley Road, Akaroa 7520. Due to the current COVID-19 constraints, a Private Service is to be held.
Published in The Press from May 20 to May 21, 2020