Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel 467 Wairakei Rd Christchurch , Canterbury 033599018 Death Notice



2 Oct 1934 - 18 May 2020

Passed away peacefully after a short illness at Christchurch Hospital, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband for 58 years of Allison, much loved and respected Dad of Nicola and Rick Curtis, Rob and Anna, Helen and Grant Ingham, Andrew and Joanna. Ivan was an adored and proud Grandad of Michael and Rebecca, Tom, George, Emily, David, Alice, Ana, Henry, Max and Maggie, and Great-Grandad of Sofia. Cherished brother of Alison and David Whitelaw, and the late Keith, Harley, Rex, and Dorothy. Respected brother-in-law of Jenni and Kim Prisk. He was also a highly regarded Uncle. Ivan was a loyal, valued and hard-working member of the Banks Peninsula community. Dad will leave an enormous gap in our hearts, our homes and our community. We are extremely proud of what Dad achieved and the life he led. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Ivan Craw, c/-PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Akaroa Health Hub, 2 Aylmers Valley Road, Akaroa 7520. Due to the current COVID-19 constraints, a Private Service is to be held.







CRAW, Ivan Robert:2 Oct 1934 - 18 May 2020Passed away peacefully after a short illness at Christchurch Hospital, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband for 58 years of Allison, much loved and respected Dad of Nicola and Rick Curtis, Rob and Anna, Helen and Grant Ingham, Andrew and Joanna. Ivan was an adored and proud Grandad of Michael and Rebecca, Tom, George, Emily, David, Alice, Ana, Henry, Max and Maggie, and Great-Grandad of Sofia. Cherished brother of Alison and David Whitelaw, and the late Keith, Harley, Rex, and Dorothy. Respected brother-in-law of Jenni and Kim Prisk. He was also a highly regarded Uncle. Ivan was a loyal, valued and hard-working member of the Banks Peninsula community. Dad will leave an enormous gap in our hearts, our homes and our community. We are extremely proud of what Dad achieved and the life he led. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Ivan Craw, c/-PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Akaroa Health Hub, 2 Aylmers Valley Road, Akaroa 7520. Due to the current COVID-19 constraints, a Private Service is to be held. Published in The Press from May 20 to May 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers