COWARD, Ivan John:
1941 - 2019
On July 15, 2019, Ivan, formerly The Suit Surgeon, passed away at his daughter's home surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved son of the late Sarah and Walter, loved brother and brother-in-law of Walter (deceased) and Shirley, Joyce and Noel Houliston (Gore), Ron (deceased) and Wendy, Margaret and Barry Turner (Christchurch), Heather and Ray Hamlyn (Brisbane), Annette and John Wanty (Christchurch). Respected uncle and great-uncle of all his nieces and nephews.
R.I.P.
Messages to Joyce Houliston, Windsor Park Village, 9 Reaby Rd, Upper Charlton, Gore 9710.
Published in The Press on July 24, 2019