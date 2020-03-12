CAMPBELL, Ivan James:
Passed away unexpectedly at home on March 9, 2020, in his 65th year. Loved dad and friend of Fiona and Charlie, loved grandad of Max, Raynor, and Vera, cherished son of Ann Lawrence, loved brother and brother-in-law of Susan and Peter Heyward, Drake, Jeanette and Gary Smith, and Murray and Joanne, a loved uncle, cousin, best mate of Alfie, and a friend of many. Messages to 17 Inverness Street, Dunollie 7803. A gathering in Ivan's shed at Inverness Street will be held on Saturday from 1.00pm. Beer in lieu of flowers. A private cremation has been held here on the Coast at the Westland Crematorium.
Published in The Press on Mar. 12, 2020