BURROWES, Ivan Stanley:
31.1.1948 - 8.1.2020
Passed peacefully surrounded by family. Dearly loved and cherished husband of Sue. Much loved father and father-in-law to Simon and Jennie, and Sara. Stepfather and father-in-law to Becky and Craig, and Chris. Super grandad to Reuben, Saskia, Corrin, Jin, Benjamin, Maddy, Evie and Kit. Beloved son of Nancy and the late Jim Burrowes. Much loved brother to Jeanette, Polly, Beverley, Lynda and Alister, and loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations to the Nelson Tasman Hospice and New Zealand Flying Doctor Service ([email protected]) would be much appreciated and can be taken at the service. A funeral service to celebrate Ivan's life will be held at St John's Worship Centre, Edward Street, Wakefield, on Thursday, January 16, at 2.00pm.
A long battle bravely fought by a true gentleman
Published in The Press on Jan. 11, 2020