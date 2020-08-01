Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ivan BENNINGTON. View Sign Service Information Kaikoura Funeral Services 94 Beach Road Kaikoura , Marlborough 7300 033193377 Death Notice



1923 - 2020

NZ6219 Petty Officer - Mechanic Our beloved storyteller Garth, died unexpectedly, after a short illness, at Kaikoura Hospital on Wednesday, July 29, aged 96.

"He is looking for the perfect pool and fish up a riverbed

on the West Coast, and

telling the tale."

Loved husband of the late Nancy. Cherished father and father-in-law of Lynn and Graham Muir (Woodend), and Mark (Kaikoura). Loved Pa of Tracey (Melbourne), Joanna (Hamilton), Rebecca-Jane (dec), Jay, Carrie and Dan (Sydney), and Drew (Perth). Special Great Pa of Blake and Cole (Hamilton). Special thanks to Chris, Blu, Rex and Ken who supported Garth over the last two months. Thank you to all his Kaikoura friends. A private cremation has taken place and notice of a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Messages of sympathy can be sent c/- the Bennington family, PO Box 134, Kaikoura.







BENNINGTON, Ivan Garth:1923 - 2020NZ6219 Petty Officer - Mechanic Our beloved storyteller Garth, died unexpectedly, after a short illness, at Kaikoura Hospital on Wednesday, July 29, aged 96."He is looking for the perfect pool and fish up a riverbedon the West Coast, andtelling the tale."Loved husband of the late Nancy. Cherished father and father-in-law of Lynn and Graham Muir (Woodend), and Mark (Kaikoura). Loved Pa of Tracey (Melbourne), Joanna (Hamilton), Rebecca-Jane (dec), Jay, Carrie and Dan (Sydney), and Drew (Perth). Special Great Pa of Blake and Cole (Hamilton). Special thanks to Chris, Blu, Rex and Ken who supported Garth over the last two months. Thank you to all his Kaikoura friends. A private cremation has taken place and notice of a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Messages of sympathy can be sent c/- the Bennington family, PO Box 134, Kaikoura. Published in The Press on Aug. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers