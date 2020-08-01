BENNINGTON, Ivan Garth:
1923 - 2020
NZ6219 Petty Officer - Mechanic Our beloved storyteller Garth, died unexpectedly, after a short illness, at Kaikoura Hospital on Wednesday, July 29, aged 96.
"He is looking for the perfect pool and fish up a riverbed
on the West Coast, and
telling the tale."
Loved husband of the late Nancy. Cherished father and father-in-law of Lynn and Graham Muir (Woodend), and Mark (Kaikoura). Loved Pa of Tracey (Melbourne), Joanna (Hamilton), Rebecca-Jane (dec), Jay, Carrie and Dan (Sydney), and Drew (Perth). Special Great Pa of Blake and Cole (Hamilton). Special thanks to Chris, Blu, Rex and Ken who supported Garth over the last two months. Thank you to all his Kaikoura friends. A private cremation has taken place and notice of a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Messages of sympathy can be sent c/- the Bennington family, PO Box 134, Kaikoura.
Published in The Press on Aug. 1, 2020