WOODWARD,
Isobel Stewart:
Passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Rosewood Rest Home. Loved mum of Malcolm and Leslie, Carol, and Sue, and a friend to Barry, cherished nana to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A special thanks to the staff at Rosewood Rest Home for the care and support shown to Isobel. Messages may be addressed to the Woodward family, P.O. Box 21205, Edgeware, Christchurch 8143.
"Elvis has left the building"
A Celebration of Isobel's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entrance from London and Whitmore Sts, Richmond, Christchurch, on Tuesday, December 8 at 4.00pm.
Published in The Press on Dec. 5, 2020