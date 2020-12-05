Isobel WOODWARD

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Isobel WOODWARD.
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020
4:00 p.m.
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice

WOODWARD,
Isobel Stewart:
Passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Rosewood Rest Home. Loved mum of Malcolm and Leslie, Carol, and Sue, and a friend to Barry, cherished nana to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A special thanks to the staff at Rosewood Rest Home for the care and support shown to Isobel. Messages may be addressed to the Woodward family, P.O. Box 21205, Edgeware, Christchurch 8143.
"Elvis has left the building"
A Celebration of Isobel's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entrance from London and Whitmore Sts, Richmond, Christchurch, on Tuesday, December 8 at 4.00pm.

logo
Published in The Press on Dec. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.