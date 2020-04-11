Guest Book View Sign More Photos View all 3 photos Death Notice



Isobel Patricia (Izzy)

(formerly Whitworth, nee Pitt):

Izzy passed away suddenly on Monday, April 6, 2020, at Parkstone Nursing Home in Christchurch. Beloved wife of the late Pore (Pete) Kapene and dearly loved mum and mother-in-law to Vicki and Eric (Brisbane), Jeff and Rebecca (Christchurch), Kellie and Neil (Greymouth), the late Peter Whitworth and Tracey Benton. Much loved Nannie to Ashleigh and Frank Apro, Britney and Stephen Krouse, Simira (Tamara) and Ayman Aberkane, Blake and Brooke Porton-Whitworth and Kole and Kaine Darling. Also Great-Nannie to Kesia, Noah, Israel and Noor. Loved sister and aunty to Brenda and Kathleen Brown and much respected Kaumatua to the Kapene Whanau. Izzy will be sadly missed by many friends who have crossed her path in her 78 years, including Barbara Hunter, Pat Sell, Rita Lunn and Peggy Clarke. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Cancer Society and this may be made online at bit.ly/ipkapene0604 (a cause which is close to the family's hearts). Messages for the family may be sent to 18 Ward Street, Runanga, Greymouth 7803.

"Death leaves a heartache

no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal."

Due to the current restrictions a private burial will be held. A celebration of Izzy's life and cheekiness will be held at a later date.







KAPENE,Isobel Patricia (Izzy)(formerly Whitworth, nee Pitt):Izzy passed away suddenly on Monday, April 6, 2020, at Parkstone Nursing Home in Christchurch. Beloved wife of the late Pore (Pete) Kapene and dearly loved mum and mother-in-law to Vicki and Eric (Brisbane), Jeff and Rebecca (Christchurch), Kellie and Neil (Greymouth), the late Peter Whitworth and Tracey Benton. Much loved Nannie to Ashleigh and Frank Apro, Britney and Stephen Krouse, Simira (Tamara) and Ayman Aberkane, Blake and Brooke Porton-Whitworth and Kole and Kaine Darling. Also Great-Nannie to Kesia, Noah, Israel and Noor. Loved sister and aunty to Brenda and Kathleen Brown and much respected Kaumatua to the Kapene Whanau. Izzy will be sadly missed by many friends who have crossed her path in her 78 years, including Barbara Hunter, Pat Sell, Rita Lunn and Peggy Clarke. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Cancer Society and this may be made online at bit.ly/ipkapene0604 (a cause which is close to the family's hearts). Messages for the family may be sent to 18 Ward Street, Runanga, Greymouth 7803."Death leaves a heartacheno one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal."Due to the current restrictions a private burial will be held. A celebration of Izzy's life and cheekiness will be held at a later date. Published in The Press on Apr. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers