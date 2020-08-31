FAHEY, Isobel Margaret:
Passed away peacefully on August 23, 2020, surrounded by family. Dearly loved daughter of Margaret and Max Smart, and sister of Alan and Colin (now, all passed); beloved wife of the late John; and loving inspiration to her immediate family: Greg and the late Anna, Michelle and Richard, Mark and Anne, Grant and Helen, the late Shaun and Rahera, James and Phil. Much adored 'Gran' to Laura and Julian, Alex and Christine, Sinead, Connor, Max, Sam, Isabelle and Hugo. Thank you for your love. We'll celebrate Isobel at a Requiem Mass, St Mary's Catholic Church, Guyton Street, Whanganui, on Wednesday, September 2, at 1.00pm; to be live-streamed on www.clevelandfunerals.co.nz. With grateful thanks to the wonderful staff at Hospice Whanganui and Jane Winstone Retirement Village for their loving care of Mum. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Whanganui would be greatly appreciated. With funeral numbers limited, all enquiries and messages to Cleveland Funeral Home, 06-345 5522 please.
Published in The Press from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2020