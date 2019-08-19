ELVY, Isobel Janet:
On August 16, 2019, peacefully surrounded by loving family, at George Manning Lifecare; aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ray, loved mother and mother-in-law of Joanne and Paul Benny, Kathryn (Kate), and Christopher and Evana, loved Ma of David, loved great-grandma of Hudson and Isla and a loved sister, sister-in-law and aunty. Special thanks to all the staff at George Manning for their wonderful care and attention. Messages to the Elvy Family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Wednesday, August 21, at 1.00pm. Interment thereafter at Springston Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Aug. 19, 2019