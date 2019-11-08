TOPO, Ismail:
On November 1, 2019, peacefully at Parkstone Care Home, aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of Juli Bun. Much loved step-dad of Christy, Nico, Nany, Nina and Nigel, Marry and Tadius, Meily, Yoyo, and Herman and Erny. Cherished Yeye of Janne, Toni, Andrew, Ian, Arthur and Joe. A service to celebrate the life of Ismail will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road, on Saturday, November 9 at 11.30am.
"The Lord is my shepherd,
I lack nothing. He makes me lie down in green pastures,
He leads me beside quiet waters, He refreshes my soul. He guides me along the right paths for his name's sake. Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me. You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies. You anoint my head with oil; my cup overflows. Surely your goodness and love will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever. Psalm 23"
Published in The Press on Nov. 8, 2019