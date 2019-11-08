Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ismail TOPO. View Sign Service Information G Barrell and Sons Simplicity Funerals 58 Coleridge Street Sydenham Christchurch , Canterbury 033790196 Death Notice



On November 1, 2019, peacefully at Parkstone Care Home, aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of Juli Bun. Much loved step-dad of Christy, Nico, Nany, Nina and Nigel, Marry and Tadius, Meily, Yoyo, and Herman and Erny. Cherished Yeye of Janne, Toni, Andrew, Ian, Arthur and Joe. A service to celebrate the life of Ismail will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road, on Saturday, November 9 at 11.30am.

"The Lord is my shepherd,

I lack nothing. He makes me lie down in green pastures,

He leads me beside quiet waters, He refreshes my soul. He guides me along the right paths for his name's sake. Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me. You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies. You anoint my head with oil; my cup overflows. Surely your goodness and love will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever. Psalm 23"







TOPO, Ismail:On November 1, 2019, peacefully at Parkstone Care Home, aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of Juli Bun. Much loved step-dad of Christy, Nico, Nany, Nina and Nigel, Marry and Tadius, Meily, Yoyo, and Herman and Erny. Cherished Yeye of Janne, Toni, Andrew, Ian, Arthur and Joe. A service to celebrate the life of Ismail will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road, on Saturday, November 9 at 11.30am."The Lord is my shepherd,I lack nothing. He makes me lie down in green pastures,He leads me beside quiet waters, He refreshes my soul. He guides me along the right paths for his name's sake. Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me. You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies. You anoint my head with oil; my cup overflows. Surely your goodness and love will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever. Psalm 23" Published in The Press on Nov. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers