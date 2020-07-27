Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 p.m. Westpark Chapel 467 Wairakei Road Burnside View Map Burial Belfast Cemetery Death Notice



On July 24, 2020, peacefully at Ngaio Marsh surrounded by family, aged 83 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Neroli and Mike, Baden and Nicola, Stuart and Tina, and Richard, adored grandma of Zoe and Hamiora, Lulu and Jared, and Brook, loved 'Gaga' of Charlotte. Dearest friend of Linda. Cherished by many.

Always In Our Hearts

Thanks to the staff at Ngaio Marsh Retirement Village for their wonderful care of Isla. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Isla Leighton, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service to celebrate Isla's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside on Thursday, July 30 at 2.00pm, followed by burial at Belfast Cemetery. At Isla's request, please wear colourful/cheerful clothing.







