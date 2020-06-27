Acknowledgment

JONES, Isla Jean:

The family of the late Isla Jones would like to offer our heartfelt thanks to the many friends, family and neighbours who visited our home, telephoned, attended the service, and who provided emotional and practical support for us at this difficult time. For those who sent floral tributes, cards, and messages of sympathy, we are truly grateful. A special thank you to the nurses, doctors, and staff at Christchurch Hospital, especially ward 26, Nurse Maude and the Palliative Care team for their outstanding care and compassion. Also, to Lamb and Hayward for their guidance, caring and professional service. As we cannot thank you all individually, please accept this as a personal thank you and acknowledgement.



