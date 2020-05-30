JONES,
Isla Jean (nee Taylor):
Passed away at Christchurch Hospital on Wednesday morning, May 27, 2020, aged 80 years. Much loved wife of Bill, loved mum and mother-in-law of Shaun, Lyndsey, Nicola (deceased) and Cyril, and Chris and Jo, much loved Nanny of Reuben, Ella, and Kimberley, and Great-Nanny of Kaiya. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Isla Jones, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Family would like to thank everyone for their sympathy and words of support. A private ceremony in Isla's memory will be held.
Published in The Press on May 30, 2020