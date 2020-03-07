Isabelle WHITE

Guest Book
  • "Sorry I cannot be with you but thinking of you all. Belle..."
    - Jean Wright
  • "Loved Aunty Belle, resting peacefully. Loved brother of..."
  • "Loved Aunty Belle, resting peacefully, with Uncle Tim, Your..."
Service Information
Westland Funeral Services
134 Tainui St
Greymouth, West Coast
037680250
Service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Reefton Union Church
Death Notice

WHITE, Isabelle May (Belle):
Passed away peacefully at her home in Reefton on March 5, 2020, aged 91. Dearly loved wife of the late Tim, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Kay and George Cowper, Malcolm, Suzanne, and Grant and Kirsten, loved nana of Andrew, Stacie, Emma, Julia, Alexander, Ryan, Michael, Mia, Jasmyn, Alaska, Monte, and Jiorde, loved great-nana of Jonty, Preston, Hunter, Lucy, Hannah, Georgia, Thomas, and Kydan, and a loved sister, sister-in-law, aunty, cousin and friend. Messages to 20 Anderson Street, Reefton, Buller 7830. A Service to celebrate Belle's life will be held in the Reefton Union Church on Monday at 11.00am, Belle will then be laid to rest with Tim at Burkes Creek Cemetery.

logo
Published in The Press on Mar. 7, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.