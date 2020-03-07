WHITE, Isabelle May (Belle):
Passed away peacefully at her home in Reefton on March 5, 2020, aged 91. Dearly loved wife of the late Tim, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Kay and George Cowper, Malcolm, Suzanne, and Grant and Kirsten, loved nana of Andrew, Stacie, Emma, Julia, Alexander, Ryan, Michael, Mia, Jasmyn, Alaska, Monte, and Jiorde, loved great-nana of Jonty, Preston, Hunter, Lucy, Hannah, Georgia, Thomas, and Kydan, and a loved sister, sister-in-law, aunty, cousin and friend. Messages to 20 Anderson Street, Reefton, Buller 7830. A Service to celebrate Belle's life will be held in the Reefton Union Church on Monday at 11.00am, Belle will then be laid to rest with Tim at Burkes Creek Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Mar. 7, 2020