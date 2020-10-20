Isabelle CUSTER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Isabelle CUSTER.
Service Information
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033430919
Death Notice


CUSTER,
Isabelle Jean (Issy):
On October 16, 2020, passed away peacefully on her terms at Christchurch Hospital; forever young. Beloved wife of the late George Washington Custer 111. Much loved and adored mother of Trace and Tim and loved grandmother of Jake, Josh, Jack and Reuben. Dearly loved aunt to Corrie, Ian, and Leah. Dear friend of Sal.
Now at rest with George, Bette, Bill, Joan and Shirley.
At Issy's request a private family service has been held. Messages to the Custer family, c/- P.O. Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443.

logo
Published in The Press on Oct. 20, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.