CUSTER,
Isabelle Jean (Issy):
On October 16, 2020, passed away peacefully on her terms at Christchurch Hospital; forever young. Beloved wife of the late George Washington Custer 111. Much loved and adored mother of Trace and Tim and loved grandmother of Jake, Josh, Jack and Reuben. Dearly loved aunt to Corrie, Ian, and Leah. Dear friend of Sal.
Now at rest with George, Bette, Bill, Joan and Shirley.
At Issy's request a private family service has been held. Messages to the Custer family, c/- P.O. Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443.
Published in The Press on Oct. 20, 2020