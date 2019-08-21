Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Isabella Cessford (Stella):

On August 19, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, with family at her side, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John Swift, and the late Stan Wilson, deeply loved mother and mother-in-law of Pauline and Graeme, Brenda and Rick, and Mark, proud and loving Nana of Tracy and Matt, Kristopher and Brogan, Dennym and Megan, Jade and Kris, Chalice and Campbell, Brennen and Jess, Paris, Vaysion, Freedom, Isriah, Cooper, and Piper, great-grandmother of Skyla-Rose, Anika, Hudson, Harper, Darcy, Dexter, and Marley. Special thanks to all those who have provided care and support to Stella, especially the staff at St John, Christchurch Hospital, and Travis Medical Centre. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Stella Wilson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service to celebrate Stella's life will be held in the AvonPark Chapel, corner Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, on Friday, August 23, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.







WILSON,Isabella Cessford (Stella):On August 19, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, with family at her side, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John Swift, and the late Stan Wilson, deeply loved mother and mother-in-law of Pauline and Graeme, Brenda and Rick, and Mark, proud and loving Nana of Tracy and Matt, Kristopher and Brogan, Dennym and Megan, Jade and Kris, Chalice and Campbell, Brennen and Jess, Paris, Vaysion, Freedom, Isriah, Cooper, and Piper, great-grandmother of Skyla-Rose, Anika, Hudson, Harper, Darcy, Dexter, and Marley. Special thanks to all those who have provided care and support to Stella, especially the staff at St John, Christchurch Hospital, and Travis Medical Centre. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Stella Wilson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service to celebrate Stella's life will be held in the AvonPark Chapel, corner Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, on Friday, August 23, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter. Published in The Press on Aug. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers