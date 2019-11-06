WILLIAMS,
Isabella (nee Cumming):
On November 4, 2019, peacefully at Parklands Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, in her 80th year. Dearly loved wife of the late David, loved daughter of the late Nancy and John Cumming, loved sister and sister-in-law of John and June, Maureen, and Josephine, loved aunty of Mandy, Antonia; John, Melissa; Kahu, Kira, and their families, great-aunty of all her nieces and nephews and a dear friend of Aaron.
"Never to be forgotten,
now at peace.
Loving memories."
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Isabel Williams, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Service to celebrate Isabel's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road (off Gardiners Road), Harewood, on Friday, November 8, at 11.30am.
Published in The Press on Nov. 6, 2019