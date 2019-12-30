TOCKER,
Isabel Mary (née McKay):
On December 26, 2019 at Parkwood Lodge. Aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ken. Much loved mother of Geoff and Fleur, Kay and Gary, John and Ali, Phillipa and Ashley. Treasured grandmother and great-grandmother. Special thanks for the wonderful care from the Parkwood Retirement Village staff and the wider community. At Isabel's request, a private cremation has been held. Messages to the Tocker family, 146 McDonald Road, Levin 5571.
