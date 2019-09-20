Isabel THOMPSON

Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Death Notice

Aged 105 years, on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, peacefully at her home in the St Albans Retirement Village. Dearly loved wife of the late Stan, loved mother of Ann and Bram, Brian and Lois, Trevor and Margaret, and Graham, and their families. Sincere thanks to St Albans Retirement Village staff for their kind and compassionate care of our mother. Messages may be addressed to The Thompson Family, c/- PO Box 5319, Papanui, Christchurch 8542. Family and friends are invited to bring garden flowers to the Funeral Service for Isabel, which will be held in the Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Tomorrow (Saturday), at 10.00am, private burial to follow.

Published in The Press on Sept. 20, 2019
