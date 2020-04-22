McLEAY, Isabel:



On April 15, 2020, Isabel passed away peacefully in her favourite chair waiting for her morning tea. Dearly loved wife of the late Ronald McLeay, loved mother and mother-in-law of Jillian and Bruce Elder, Peter and the late Lois McLeay, Karen McLeay and Warren Tocker, Margot McLeay and Bill Sadler. Loved Nana to Lance and Liz, Reuben and Alicia, Nick and Bronwyn, Kirsty and Chris, Matthew, Oliver, Jack and Molly . Beloved Great-Nana to 13 children. Loving sister of Betty and the late Charlie Stafford and loved Auntie Belle to Denise Davidson and family. Treasured friend of Rosemary George. The family wishes to thank the staff at Holly Lea for their wonderful care and love of Isabel over the years and their special attention at this difficult time . Isabel had a wonderful smile and great sense of humor. We will all miss her dearly. Messages may be addressed to the family of the late Isabel McLeay c/-Karen McLeay, 22 Hay Street, Wellington 6011. A private cremation has been held. A memorial service to celebrate Belle's life will be held at a later date with details to be advised.



