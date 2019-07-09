GOODHUE, Isabel Mary:
Passed away peacefully after a short illness on July 7, 2019, aged 87. Dearly loved wife of the late Ian, loved and cherished mum and mother-in-law of Lois and Graeme, and Michell and Dave, loved nannie of Rachel, Andrew, Kyle, Sarah, Janelle, and Olivia, and a loved Great-Gannie of all her great-grandchildren. Loved Arbie of John, Elisabeth, Helena, and Dalton. Loved sister of Harry, Tommy, and the late Annie, Ruth, and Billy. Messages to 111 Tudor Street, Hokitika 7810. In Isabel's memory, donations to St John would be appreciated and can be made at the service. A Funeral Service to celebrate Isabel's life will be held at the Seaview Hall, Seaview Terrace, Hokitika, on Friday, June 12, commencing at 1.30pm. Isabel will then be laid to rest with Ian in the Hokitika Cemetery.
Published in The Press on July 9, 2019