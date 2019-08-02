EVANS, Isabel Linda
(formerly Morris)
(nee Grainger):
Peacefully at Eileen Mary Rest Home, Dannevirke, surrounded by her family. Aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of Rex Evans and formerly Bruce Morris (deceased). Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Gordon and Sally, Ron and Janey, Kim and Alan, Deirdre and Jono. Much loved Nana of Liam, Cameron, Sarah and Josephine. Loved by Rex's family, James, Eric and Zoe.
We will miss you Mum xx
The family would like to express thanks for the amazing care and support from all the staff at Eileen Mary Rest Home. No flowers please, but messages to the Morris Family, C/- 72 Britannia Street, North Beach, Christchurch 8083. A family gathering has been held in Hastings to remember Isabel's life followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Press on Aug. 2, 2019