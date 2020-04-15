Iris WINCHESTER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Iris WINCHESTER.
Death Notice

WINCHESTER, Iris Maude:
Peacefully on April 9, 2020, aged 99. Loved daughter of the late William and Maude, beloved wife of the late Jim, mother of Jim Jr, grandmother to Joseph, aunt to Michele, Roger, Alan, Colin, Bruce, Sonya and Jim. A private cremation will be held for Iris and a formal farewell will be held later, a date to be confirmed due to current circumstances. Messages to the Winchester family may be left in Iris's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz For any more information please contact son Jim at [email protected] (London.

logo
Published in The Press on Apr. 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.