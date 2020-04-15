WINCHESTER, Iris Maude:
Peacefully on April 9, 2020, aged 99. Loved daughter of the late William and Maude, beloved wife of the late Jim, mother of Jim Jr, grandmother to Joseph, aunt to Michele, Roger, Alan, Colin, Bruce, Sonya and Jim. A private cremation will be held for Iris and a formal farewell will be held later, a date to be confirmed due to current circumstances. Messages to the Winchester family may be left in Iris's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz For any more information please contact son Jim at [email protected] (London.
Published in The Press on Apr. 15, 2020