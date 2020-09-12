McGAVIN, Iris Hazel Mary
(nee Brennan):
Born July 4, 1922 - died peacefully September 8, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Bruce. Devoted and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Colin and Maureen, Bev and Bill (dec), Les and Antal (dec), Kevin and Sue, Terry and Kathryn, Peter and Sally, Trish, Barbara and Mike. Loved Nana of Sharon, Christine, Craig, Anthony, Jane, Victoria, John, Emily, Kate, Sam, Angela and Michelle. Loved Great-Nana of Ellyn, Henry, Maya, Hine, Kaitlin, Alana, Lola, Evie, Ngaire, Emile, Marigold, Louis, George, Jake, Maggie, Archie, Tilly, Lottie, Stella, Toia, Shaydon, James, Rawiri and Stevie-Rae. Great-Great-Nana of Logan. A private family service has taken place. A gathering will be held at a later date, details will be advised.
Published in The Press on Sept. 12, 2020