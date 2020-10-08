Iris HEGARTY

  • "May you rest peacefully Val. I always enjoyed your company..."
    - Jez Cattermole
Death Notice

HEGARTY,
Iris Valerie Grace (Val):
On October 7, 2020 passed peacefully at Kaiapoi Lodge, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John, mother and Gran of Patrick, Andrew, and Di, Courtney, and Hannah; Maree and Richard, and Tait; Cath and John, Jake, Kayleigh, Patricia (deceased), and Patch the dog. Special thanks to the staff at Kaiapoi Lodge for their wonderful care of Val. Messages to the Hegarty Family, C/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. A Funeral Mass for Val will be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Fuller Street, Kaiapoi, Tomorrow (Friday) at 10.30am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Oct. 8, 2020
