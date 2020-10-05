Iris GARVEY

Death Notice

GARVEY,
Iris Florence (nee Fayen):
Passed away peacefully on Friday, October 2, 2020. In her 86th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim Garvey, and Jack Pottinger, much loved mum and mother-in-law to Malcolm and Kerry, Wendy, Tasma, and Mandy and Terry, and treasured Gran of Brooke, Emily and Hamish. Will be sadly missed by many.
A life lost but well loved.
Thank you to the staff of Foote Ward, O'Conor Home, and Dr Vaughn Leigh for the excellent care given to Mum. In lieu of flowers, donations to Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue Trust would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to c/- McDonnell's, 641 Cape Foulwind Road, RD 2, Westport 7892. The Funeral Service for Iris will be held at the Union Church, Wakefield Street, Westport, Tomorrow (Tuesday) at 11.00am.
Hagedorns Buller Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The Press on Oct. 5, 2020
