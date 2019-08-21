Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



On August 14, 2019, peacefully at WesleyCare, in her 104th year, dearly loved wife of the late Stan, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Helen and Ray Potter (USA), Warick and Connie, Colin and Irene, the late Diana Slopik (USA), loved grandma of Nicola, Michele, Craig, and Jenny (USA); Bridget, and Claire; David, and Anna; Matthew, Lisa, and Will (USA); loved by her 23 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Loved daughter of the late William and Elizabeth Guilbert. Loved sister of Melville, Isabel, Nettie, Kelvin, Trevlyn, Betty, and Bunny (all deceased), and a loved aunty to all her nieces and nephews. Special thanks to all the staff at WesleyCare for the wonderful love, care and support given to Iris. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Iris Fussell, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Iris' wishes a private family service has been held.







