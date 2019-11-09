Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Iris DIXEY. View Sign Death Notice



Peacefully at Methven House, Methven, on November 7, 2019. Iris was the adored wife of Lionel (Jerry) Dixey, daughter of the late Tom and Mary Jane Lynn and sister of the late Olive. She was a cherished mother of Paul and Denise, and beloved Gandy of Sarah and Michael. A very special Aunty of Chris and the late Margaret, and Ray. We wish to express our enormous gratitude to the wonderful staff of Methven House.

"Lights go out and I die; tomorrow I will be born again; tomorrow I will dance again." – Rudolf Nureyev

A private cremation has been held.







DIXEY, Iris Dorothy:Peacefully at Methven House, Methven, on November 7, 2019. Iris was the adored wife of Lionel (Jerry) Dixey, daughter of the late Tom and Mary Jane Lynn and sister of the late Olive. She was a cherished mother of Paul and Denise, and beloved Gandy of Sarah and Michael. A very special Aunty of Chris and the late Margaret, and Ray. We wish to express our enormous gratitude to the wonderful staff of Methven House."Lights go out and I die; tomorrow I will be born again; tomorrow I will dance again." – Rudolf NureyevA private cremation has been held. Published in The Press on Nov. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers