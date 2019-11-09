DIXEY, Iris Dorothy:
Peacefully at Methven House, Methven, on November 7, 2019. Iris was the adored wife of Lionel (Jerry) Dixey, daughter of the late Tom and Mary Jane Lynn and sister of the late Olive. She was a cherished mother of Paul and Denise, and beloved Gandy of Sarah and Michael. A very special Aunty of Chris and the late Margaret, and Ray. We wish to express our enormous gratitude to the wonderful staff of Methven House.
"Lights go out and I die; tomorrow I will be born again; tomorrow I will dance again." – Rudolf Nureyev
A private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Nov. 9, 2019