PULLAR,
Irene Elizabeth (Rene):
On April 17, 2020, peacefully at Resthaven Lifecare, aged 98 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bob, a much loved sister and sister-in-law, and a very dearly loved aunty of her nieces and nephews – too many to mention. Special thanks to the staff at Resthaven for their loving care and support. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Irene Pullar, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A private burial will be held.
