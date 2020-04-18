MURDOCH,
Irene Jean (nee Robinson):
Peacefully on April 11, 2020, at Holmdene Rest Home, Balclutha, aged 97 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Alma and Murray Johnson, cherished grandmother to Lisa and Donovan Walker, Anna and Hayden Sutton, Nick and Louise Johnson. Great-grandmother to Ollie, Harriet, Digby, Monty, Herbie and Otis.
You will always be in our hearts, forever rest in peace.
The family would like to thank the nurses and caregivers at Holmdene for the loving care given to our mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother over the years. A private cremation for Irene has been held and will be followed by a private memorial service at a later date. Messages to 144 Weston Road, St Albans, Christchurch 8052.
Doug Nesbit
Funeral Services Ltd
Balclutha and Milton
www.dougnesbitfunerals.co.nz
Published in The Press on Apr. 18, 2020