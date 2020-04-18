Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene MURDOCH. View Sign Death Notice



Irene Jean (nee Robinson):

Peacefully on April 11, 2020, at Holmdene Rest Home, Balclutha, aged 97 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Alma and Murray Johnson, cherished grandmother to Lisa and Donovan Walker, Anna and Hayden Sutton, Nick and Louise Johnson. Great-grandmother to Ollie, Harriet, Digby, Monty, Herbie and Otis.

You will always be in our hearts, forever rest in peace.

The family would like to thank the nurses and caregivers at Holmdene for the loving care given to our mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother over the years. A private cremation for Irene has been held and will be followed by a private memorial service at a later date. Messages to 144 Weston Road, St Albans, Christchurch 8052.

Doug Nesbit

Funeral Services Ltd

Balclutha and Milton

www.dougnesbitfunerals.co.nz



MURDOCH,Irene Jean (nee Robinson):Peacefully on April 11, 2020, at Holmdene Rest Home, Balclutha, aged 97 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Alma and Murray Johnson, cherished grandmother to Lisa and Donovan Walker, Anna and Hayden Sutton, Nick and Louise Johnson. Great-grandmother to Ollie, Harriet, Digby, Monty, Herbie and Otis.You will always be in our hearts, forever rest in peace.The family would like to thank the nurses and caregivers at Holmdene for the loving care given to our mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother over the years. A private cremation for Irene has been held and will be followed by a private memorial service at a later date. Messages to 144 Weston Road, St Albans, Christchurch 8052.Doug NesbitFuneral Services LtdBalclutha and Milton Published in The Press on Apr. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers