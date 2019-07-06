HARRISON, Irene Joy:
Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on July 3, 2019. Dearly loved wife of John, loved and respected mother and mother-in-law of Wendy and Bryan Antill, Jo Priest and John Priest, Paula and David Blundell, and David and Belinda Harrison. Treasured grandmother of Lucy and Tyler Dawson, Jamie Antill; Lily Priest; Felix, Sam, Billy and George Blundell; and Hugo Harrison. Loved daughter of the late Harold and Marie Olorenshaw. Many thanks to the Amberley District Nurses and the Oncology Department at Christchurch Hospital. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Irene Harrison, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Amberley District Nursing Service would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Irene's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Wednesday, July 10, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
"Irene will be sadly missed
by family and friends."
Published in The Press on July 6, 2019