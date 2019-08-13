HANSEN,
Irene Elizabeth (Betty):
Died peacefully at Rosebank, Ashburton, on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Loved daughter of the late Charles Gordon and Annie Isabel Hansen, and loved sister of the late Richard and Iris, the late Mavis and John Smith and Linda and Ken Baker. Dearly loved aunt of Trevor, Graham and the late Jill Stevenson; Michael Smith, Susan and Paul Dentan; Jeremy, Natasha, and Jayden; and Tim, Aliya, Billie Rose and Edison Baker. Messages to the Hansen Family, C/- PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740. A Memorial Service for Betty will be held at our Chapel, cnr East and Cox Streets, Ashburton, on Friday, August 16, commencing at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Aug. 13, 2019