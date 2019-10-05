GROOM, Irene:

(of Kaiapoi)

May 3, 1933 -

October 1, 2019

At Parklands Bupa Care, Papanui. It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Irene (mum). Irene was a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, an Auxillary nurse, a seamstress, an amazing gardener, an awesome mentor and Mum liked to think she was 'a jack of all trades'. Mum has lived with dementia for the last 10 years and was cared for by an amazing group of people at 'Rata' House in Parklands Bupa Care, Papanui. We thank them for all the dignity, respect and support that they gave Rache'le, Nicky and our families. It was mum's wishes that she was laid to rest on the day of her passing, and as a family we will all gather together at a later time to share stories, a meal, a few drinks, and say our final farewells to mum.

Goodbye and God bless for now. RIP mum.

Messages can be forwarded to Rache'le Jordan and Nicky Pepere at 8 Fergus Street, Moorcroft, Kaiapoi 7630.



