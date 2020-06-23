GREENALL, Irene Thelma:
Peacefully on Saturday, June 20, 2020, her 90th birthday, in Christchurch. Dearly loved wife of the late Pat, loved mother and mother-in-law of Barbara and the late Bernard Davidson (Ashburton), Helen and Oakley (Blenheim), Dawn (Christchurch), David and Dorothy (Ashburton), and Pauline (Christchurch), and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Messages for the Family may be sent c/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. A Private Family Service for Irene will be held.
Published in The Press on June 23, 2020