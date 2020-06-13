GRAHAM,
Irene Nan (nee Hutcheon):
On June 9, 2020, peacefully, aged 90 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Lindsay, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Evelyn and the late Andrew Turner, Glenda and Pramda Lallu, Alistair and Susanne, and Neville and Anne, much loved Nannie to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Margaret and Sid Stephens, and Beverley and the late George Hutcheon, and a loved aunty of her niece and nephews. Special thanks to the staff at Parklands for their wonderful care and support. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Irene Graham, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Irene's life will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, corner Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, on Monday, June 15 at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on June 13, 2020