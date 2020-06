GRAHAM,Irene Nan (nee Hutcheon):On June 9, 2020, peacefully, aged 90 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Lindsay, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Evelyn and the late Andrew Turner, Glenda and Pramda Lallu, Alistair and Susanne, and Neville and Anne, much loved Nannie to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Margaret and Sid Stephens, and Beverley and the late George Hutcheon, and a loved aunty of her niece and nephews. Special thanks to the staff at Parklands for their wonderful care and support. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Irene Graham, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Irene's life will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, corner Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, on Monday, June 15 at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.