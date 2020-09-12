GODFREY, Irene Francis:
On September 8, 2020; aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife and best friend of 60 years to Charles, loved mother and mother-in-law of David and Pamela, Brian and Anne, Andrew and Amanda, Maureen and Gary, Allen, and a loved grandmother and great- grandmother. Irene succumbed to her dementia after a short hospital stay and died peacefully in her sleep. Our sincerest gratitude to all the staff at Burwood Hospital for the care they provide. Messages to the Godfrey family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Canterbury would be appreciated and may be made at the Mass. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Gregory's Catholic Church, 26 Cotswold Avenue, Bishopdale, on Monday, September 14, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Sept. 12, 2020