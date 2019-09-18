BUXTON, Irene:
Formerly of New Brighton. Passed away peacefully at Windsorcare on September 12, 2019, aged 93 years. Loved wife of the late Vern Buxton, mother and mother-in-law of Sheryl and Murray, Geoffrey, Roselyn (deceased) and John and Emma, Grandma of Marc, Cameron and Jonathan and Karlin and Lucan, Great- Grandma of Zach, Keira, Mikayla and Hunter. Special thanks to Carolyn Collins and the staff at Windsorcare for all their loving care of Irene. Messages may be sent to Buxton Family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to Dementia Canterbury would be appreciated and may be made online only at bit.ly/ibuxton1209. Funeral service details to be notified later.
Published in The Press on Sept. 18, 2019