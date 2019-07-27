FRASER, Inez Mary
(formerly Edwards,
neé Hoare):
19.11.1924 - 24.07.2019
Aged 94. Daughter of Eric and Jean Hoare, sister of Jean (twin), Graeme and Laura (all deceased). Mother and mother-in-law of Maurice and Barbara, John and Jane, Roy and Vivienne (deceased), Maree and Clive, Sandra, Lynette and Linden. Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. Loved by all. Thanks to Bethesda Rest Home for the care provided. Messages may be addressed to Inez's family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Inez's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, on Monday, July 29, at 4.00pm.
Published in The Press on July 27, 2019